Albuquerque awards New Flyer of America Inc. a contract for 10 sixty-foot clean diesel buses

New Flyer of America, Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer in North America, today announced that the City of Albuquerque has issued a contract to purchase ten clean diesel sixty-foot Xcelsior® heavy duty transit buses (20 equivalent units or EUs) from New Flyer of America Inc. with an option for additional units in the future.

The City of Albuquerque Transit Department (ABQ Ride) is responsible for all bus and paratransit operations in the Albuquerque metro area. The city issued a recommendation of award for 60-foot, articulated, five-door clean diesel buses to New Flyer under a 2016 solicitation. The purchase of these buses and their special features will allow their use throughout the Albuquerque transit system.

“New Flyer has deployed more five-door BRT buses than any other manufacturer in the United States,” Wayne Joseph, president of New Flyer of America, said. “We are very excited to work with Albuquerque on this purchase and have adjusted our 2019 build schedule to accommodate Albuquerque’s order.”