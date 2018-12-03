Metrolink Discount on San Bernardino Line Boosts Ridership, Will Become the Regular FareNew Page

Metrolink announced today that the provisional 25 percent discounted fare on the San Bernardino Line will become the regular fare beginning January 1, 2019. The San Bernardino Line, with nearly 10,000 weekday boardings, is one of Metrolink’s busiest lines.

The promotional 25 percent discount was authorized by the Metrolink Board of Directors on May 15 to help boost ridership. The experiment showed immediate results with the San Bernardino Line experiencing an eight percent increase in August and a ten percent increase in each of September and October compared to 2017.

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will fund the new regular fare.

Metrolink’s San Bernardino Line connects downtown San Bernardino to Los Angeles Union Station through 14 stations and 57.6 route miles. The San Bernardino Line replaces car trips of more than 26 million freeway miles annually.