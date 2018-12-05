FOOD Share and Roadrunner Team Up for a Food Donation Campaign during the Holidays

Passengers are Encouraged to Bring Canned Goods for FOOD Share and Families in Need

FOOD Share and Roadrunner announced today that they have teamed up to collect food for families in need during this holiday season. Starting Wednesday, December 5, 2018, through the end of January, Roadrunner will collect canned goods on their shuttle and car services.

“We think this will be a great new and convenient way for people to contribute food during the holidays which is our busiest time of year and when we have the most need for food for people living in our region,” Monica White, president and CEO of FOOD Share, the region’s food bank, said.

Earlier this year, Roadrunner was acquired by RATP Dev USA, a global leader in public transportation. Since the acquisition, a detailed focus has been placed on increasing operational efficiency and customer service — as evidenced by Roadrunner’s new LAX Rideshare services.

“Thousands of people ride a Roadrunner each day, whether headed to the airport, a private event or holiday party, reliable transportation is a must. We’re happy to collect the canned food donations and make a matching cash contribution to the FOOD Share at the end of the campaign as part of We Move People, RATP Dev’s community outreach program. This is our way of saying thanks to the community as we continue Roadrunner’s transportation leadership in the region,” Tom Witting, general manager of Roadrunner, said.

Roadrunner Drivers will collect the canned food and present FOOD Share with the total canned goods and Roadrunner’s contribution. FOOD Share will distribute these charitable gifts to families in need of food and nutrition.

Nonperishable items such as tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta and peanut butter are in high demand. Local business leaders and residents planning to travel this holiday season are encouraged to book a Roadrunner online at www.rrshuttle.com or call Roadrunner at (800) 247-7919.

A Reception and Check Presentation will be held in late January at White’s home in the Ventura hills. White’s home was damaged in the Thomas Fire in December of last year.

“Our communities have gone through a lot in the last weeks and months,” she said. “We want to thank Roadrunner for remembering that many in our community have to worry about the bare necessities all of the time, including finding food to eat each day. This program should help fill our food pantries this season and we’re thankful for that.”