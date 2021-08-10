U.S. Department of Transportation announces $38 million funding opportunity for passenger ferries and facilities

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced the availability of up to $38 million in competitive grant funds through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program. The Passenger Ferry Grant Program funds capital projects that help eligible project sponsors support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service, and repair and modernize ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment.

“Passenger ferries are a critical form of public transportation in the United States, allowing commuters and others to get to work, school and medical appointments,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Funding through the Passenger Ferry grant program ensures this infrastructure remains safe and dependable for people who rely on them.”

FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program and NOFO also will advance the goals of the President’s January 20, 2021 Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis. This year, $4 million is set aside in the NOFO specifically for low or zero-emission ferries or ferries using electric battery or fuel cell components and the infrastructure to support such ferries, advancing technologies to provide cleaner, more energy efficient transit operations.

Eligible applicants for Passenger Ferry funding include public transit agencies, state transportation departments and Indian Tribes. Projects will be evaluated by criteria defined in federal law and in the NOFO, including the applicant’s demonstration of need, the project’s benefits, project implementation strategy, and capacity for implementing the project.

Instructions for applying can be found on FTA’s website and in GRANTS.GOV (funding opportunity FTA-2021-006-TPM-Ferry). Complete proposals must be submitted electronically through the GRANTS.GOV “APPLY” function by October 5, 2021.