ECS Transportation Group expands large-group transport services with new Van Hool coaches from ABC Companies

ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment in the USA and Canada, has delivered two model year 2021 Van Hool CX45’s to ECS Transportation Group in Dallas, TX. The vehicles will be used to support the operator’s growing luxury transportation service, and as such, offer fit and finish details that are designed to align with ECS’s high touch customer service and passenger experience.

A market leader in luxury ground transportation, the ECS fleet accommodates a wide range of executive, corporate and leisure travelers, as well as schools, universities, sports teams and church groups, and military movements. Headquartered in Dallas, ECS offers premium ground transportation to customers in over 600 cities worldwide. Its late model fleet includes Mercedes-Benz S Class sedans, Lincoln Continentals, and Chevy Suburban SUVs, Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and minibuses – providing service from 1 up to 39 passengers. For larger groups, the operator rounds out the fleet with Van Hool CX45 56-passenger motorcoaches– all appointed with luxury features such as black leather passenger seats, REI Elite HDMI E-System with six 15.6” monitors, onboard WiFi, 110V USB charging outlets, enclosed parcel racks, and ambient lighting, while chrome mirrors and Mercedes black exterior paint showcase the ECS brand. Most importantly, a staff of highly-trained chauffeur drivers deliver a unique passenger experience that has cemented the operator’s reputation as a world-class, premium transportation provider. “Our drivers really enjoy operating the CX45 coach”, said Simon Hazan, ECS CEO. “The vehicle’s easy operation and smooth ride is enjoyed by both drivers and passengers. ABC has helped us specify really beautiful high-end finishes and onboard amenities and our signature Mercedes black exterior paint and custom ECS branding on the buses complements our executive limo fleet look and feel”.

The company made its move into motorcoach operations in 2016, targeting expansion into large-group transport. After a focused vetting process, ABC Companies was selected as its preferred supplier and service partner for the all-Van Hool motorcoach fleet. Owners Joanne and Simon Hazan met with multiple top tier motorcoach OEMs and chose ABC based on shared core values, their ability to provide responsive customer service and technical expertise, continuous product innovation, and of course, a unique chemistry that made for a great fit. “Educating ABC about the elevated expectation of ECS’s “white-glove” limo operation has been pivotal to growing this relationship”, said Joanne Hazan, ECS President. “Open dialogue and transparency keeps our connection strong, and the ABC team continues to set the bar for service, innovation and technical expertise, whenever, wherever we need it. Our needs go hand-in-glove with their ability to meet and exceed them”.

While the pandemic has literally put the brakes on business worldwide, the Hazans credit their ability to successfully staying the course by managing growth, investing in digital and fleet assets, expanding into new markets and staying true to their business philosophy of high operational standards — delivered by a highly-trained, professional staff. As markets continue to open and travel resumes, ECS anticipates greater demand and growth and is eager to work with the ABC team to achieve its goals. “We are prepared, have the necessary safety protocols in place and are more than ready to roll to meet the demands of customers in our core market, across the nation and around the globe”, noted ECS Director of Affiliate Relations, Dave Erdman.