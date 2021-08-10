100 percent of applicable transit agencies and states now have Public Transportation Agency Safety Plans

More than 700 transit agencies around the United States have certified that they now have safety plans to help keep riders and employees safe on their transit systems. The safety plans were required to be completed by July 20th, following a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) rule issued in 2018.

Transit safety, and safety across all modes of transportation, is a critical priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, and for the U.S. Department of Transportation, home to the FTA.

The Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) Final Rule requires all agencies that receive FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Grants to set safety performance targets in a Safety Plan that is reviewed and certified every year. Any agency that failed to file a compliant Safety Plan by the deadline would have been ineligible for further grants from FTA.

“After helping keep America moving throughout the pandemic, transit agencies across the country are stepping up again by developing important plans to keep riders and workers safe in the months and years ahead,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The plans must include Safety Management System principles and practices. These practices allow management and labor to come together, addressing risk, analyzing data and providing a safer ride for passengers, while protecting workers and operators. Since no two transit systems are alike, no two plans are alike, resulting in more than 700 different plans across the country.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are pleased that transit agencies have met this important requirement to develop and implement safety plans to help ensure that public transportation systems are safe nationwide,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

FTA supported transit agencies and States by providing technical assistance and resources, including webinars, workshops, and voluntary reviews of draft Agency Safety Plans. To learn more, visit: https://www.transit.dot.gov/PTASP.