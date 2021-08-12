Nashville’s WeGo Public Transit adds 10 high capacity MCI coaches to its fleet

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that it has received a new contract from WeGo Public Transit for ten clean diesel MCI D4500 coaches. The coaches will deliver in the fourth quarter of 2021.

WeGo Public Transit provides public transportation in the Nashville metropolitan area and Davidson County, delivering over 9 million annual rides.

The purchase, supported by Federal Transit Administration funds, replaces end-of-life vehicles and expands WeGo Public Transit’s fleet with high capacity coaches that deliver on its objective to deliver a robust, efficient transit network.

“For nearly 20 years, we have supported WeGo Public Transit with reliable mobility, including more than 50 transit buses and 10 motorcoaches,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North America Bus and Coach. “Our new D4500 coaches provide dependable, safe, and reliable transportation, high capacity, and exceptional passenger comfort. Together with WeGo, we are continuing the advancement of accessible public transit with efficient mobility.”

MCI’s D-Series workhorse coaches are Buy America Compliant, Altoona tested, and built with legendary MCI quality to deliver a unique combination of dependability, passenger comfort, and high-quality performance.

NFI has been leading mass mobility solutions for more than 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable four-pillar mobility solutions including buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for electric bus and infrastructure training.