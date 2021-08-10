Space Coast Area Transit launches its new SPOT™ intelligent transit system

ETA Transit is pleased to announce that its SPOT™ intelligent transit system (ITS) has moved into revenue service at Space Coast Area Transit in Cocoa, FL.

The SPOT™ ITS will provide the Space Coast fleet with a suite of powerful transit management capabilities, including the ability to configure routes, head sign codes, onboard announcements, blocks and interlines, and more through a web browser—in minutes, not weeks.

SPOT™ also provides robust reporting both in real-time and historical formats. These capabilities translate into the critical information that will drive improvements to Space Coast’s operations. Riders will benefit from hyper-accurate arrival predictions and bus location via SPOT’s public-facing tracking websites and mobile applications that take the uncertainty out of travel and provide improved trip planning and passenger feedback capabilities.

“The SPOT™ platform again shows its versatility for mid-sized transportation agencies,” notes ETA Transit CEO Nicole Castonguay. “Over and over again, operations like Space Coast Area Transit are turning to our ecosystem of highly adaptable, cloud-hosted transit technology systems that free them from high-cost, low innovation legacy providers. SPOT™ is the future of transit, and people are climbing on board.”

ETA looks forward to working closely with Space Coast to maximize the performance of the SPOT™ system and unleash the long-term potential found in its flexible, modular platform. The ease of expansion helps align SPOT’s performance with Space Coast’s business goals and enhances the passenger experience.