TRU-Vu Monitors partners with Sony Electronics

TRU-Vu Monitors, a leading provider of industrial-grade and medical-grade LCD monitors and touch screens, has announced the addition of Sony cameras to their product line-up. T.S.I., the parent company of TRU-Vu Monitors, has been a Sony Electronics partner and agent for over 15 years. Sony is known throughout the world for producing the best in video camera technology. This new partnership will be a tremendous advantage for all TRU-Vu customers, as the Sony cameras are an ideal match with TRU-Vu’s line of high-definition monitors and touch screens.

Effective immediately, TRU-Vu will offer the Sony FCB family of block module cameras throughout North America. These cameras are specifically for use in 3D & 4D content creation, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and A/V. They are also deployed in manufacturing, security/surveillance, videoconferencing, robotics, drones/UAV’s, unmanned vehicles, medical systems, machine vision inspection systems, and more.

TRU-Vu will also offer the Sony B2B Alpha Series cameras, which offer 24.4 to 60 megapixel resolution. These cameras utilize Sony’s most advanced sensor technology, delivering the highest definition quality images available in the market today. These are ideal for a wide range of applications requiring superb image quality, low-light capability and super-fast shutter speeds.

TRU-Vu is proud to be able to offer Sony cameras together with their line of monitors and touch screens.