Nordin elected LTD Board VP

Cottage Grove entrepreneur Don Nordin was elected Vice President of the Lane Transit District (LTD) Board of Directors during the governing body’s December 15, 2021 meeting. Nordin represents Subdistrict 3 comprising Southeast Eugene, Creswell, Cottage Grove, and Lowell.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to serve as Vice President of the LTD Board of Directors,” Nordin said. “It is an exciting, and perhaps transformative time for LTD. I look forward to continuing to work with other board members to govern the District.”

Previous Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber appointed Nordin to the LTD Board of Directors. He was subsequently affirmed by Governor Kate Brown in 2015. In addition to his LTD committee assignments, he has also actively served the District and the community as a member of the LTD Budget Committee (2009 – 2015), a member of the Cottage Grove Planning Commission (2000 – 2005), and as a Community Sharing Board Member (2000 – 2005). He founded the Friends of LTD in 1995, Co-founded the Friends of Mount David in 2001, and is a founding member of the Board of the Cerro Gordo Land Conservancy.

Nordin is the Owner of Equinox Industries LLC, a pioneer in convertible human-powered trailer systems and is a graduate of the University of Wyoming. He was a Peace Corps Volunteer and is a member of the West Cascade Peace Corps Association, serving as a member of the board of the National Peace Corps Association in the early 1990s.