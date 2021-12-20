Trans-Bridge Lines supports local food banks and rescue mission

Trans-Bridge Lines and its employees recently conducted a food and supply drive to aid area food banks. The food drive ran throughout the month of November.

Company employees created a Thankful Calendar with suggestions of items needed for each day of the month. The list included everything from non-perishable items such as soup, cereal, canned tuna, and pasta, to supplies like paper towels, hand soap, and bathroom tissue.

“We conduct a food drive every year during the month of November,” said Trans-Bridge Lines President Tom JeBran, “We are always humbled by the generosity of our team. They are a very empathetic and giving group of people.”

This year’s collected food with be distributed between the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, and the Allentown Rescue Mission.

In an effort to further support the Allentown Rescue Mission, the executive management team hired the Rescue’s Clean Team, offering workers the opportunity to perform maintenance work around the Trans-Bridge Lines facility located at 2012 Industrial Drive, Bethlehem.

“We saw this program as another way our company could give back to the community,” JeBran stated, “The Clean Team is a project of the Allentown Rescue Mission, which provides traditional labor solutions by those who graduated from the Transformation Program. The goal, as they put it, is that ‘A Homeless Man of Today will be Self-Reliant Tomorrow.’ “We found their team to be hardworking, friendly, and diligent. I encourage others in the community to consider using their services. It is a win-win situation and gratifying to provide valuable paid work and workplace values to the project’s participants.”