Complete Coach Works announces appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today that Brad Carson was appointed the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Brad will be instrumental in leading the operations, building culture, and executing the company’s goals.

“It is an exciting time for the company and our employees as the transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) has been executed. The addition of Brad as COO to the executive team will ensure continued operational excellence, technological growth, and new company culture as we’ve entered the next phase of the company,” said Michael Dominici Chief Financial Officer.

Brad began his tenure in 2004 as a transit bus mechanic. Over the years, he has held several leadership positions in the company, such as Operations Manager, Purchasing & Materials Director, Facility Maintenance Director, and his most recent position as the Sales and Marketing Director.

As COO, Brad will immediately assume responsibility for Operations, Sales and Marketing, Engineering, Bus Acquisitions, and other related departments.

Complete Coach Works remains committed to serving its customers in the best way possible and remain the leading transit bus remanufacturer in North America.