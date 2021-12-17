TARTA’s Hub of Hope welcomes coat drive, library, Food for Thought

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) plans to open its doors to several community organizations in the near future as part of its Hub of Hope program.

Through Hub of Hope, local nonprofits and other entities can reach out to TARTA customers and the general public by using the space at TARTA’s downtown Toledo Transit Hub, located at 612 N. Huron Street. Upcoming events are aimed at keeping TARTA riders warm, fed, and educated.

“We’ve had a great start to the program with visits from the library’s Ready to Read program, and we’re so excited to welcome more organizations and make it a bit easier for customers to connect with services they may need,” said Susan Gettum, TARTA’s Customer Care Manager. “There are so many groups doing so many great things in the Toledo area, and we’re thrilled to partner with them and help them get the word out about what they can offer.”

Upcoming events in the Hub of Hope program include:

21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: TARTA personnel are celebrating the holiday season by donating gently used coats and new gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves to customers in need. These items will be available in the TARTA Transit Hub on a first-come, first-served basis.

to customers in need. These items will be available in the TARTA Transit Hub on a first-come, first-served basis. 29, 9 a.m. to noon: The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library’s ready to Read program returns to the Hub. Ready to Read is designed to provide families with the tools to prepare children for kindergarten.

returns to the Hub. Ready to Read is designed to provide families with the tools to prepare children for kindergarten. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition will be at the Hub to promote human trafficking awareness and inform people of where they can go for help.

will be at the Hub to promote human trafficking awareness and inform people of where they can go for help. Every Friday in January, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Representatives from Food For Thought will offer information about their mobile food pantries, weekend lunch program, and volunteer opportunities.

TARTA will continue to welcome organizations to the Hub as part of its increased community outreach efforts. Community partners interested in providing information or performing outreach at the Hub should email customer-relations@tarta.com.