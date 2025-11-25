Transportation Secretary Invests $2 Billion in Bus Grants

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today invested $2 billion in 165 transit projects in 45 states and Washington, D.C. The funds will deliver 2,400 buses built with American parts and labor—a proud example of President Trump’s America First agenda.

Funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program and the Low or No Emission Grant Program will help modernize America’s bus infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and help people travel more efficiently and affordably. These competitive grants will also create good-paying jobs in both rural and urban communities across the country.

“Delivering new-and-improved bus infrastructure is yet another example of how America is building again under President Trump,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Whether it’s to church, school, or work, more people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation. With these grants, thousands of new buses will hit the road and infrastructure will be upgraded—making public transit more efficient, affordable and safe for American families.”

“Transit buses provide a vital service for millions of Americans every day,” said FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro. “These grants will strengthen connections between communities, boost bus safety and reliability, and enhance mobility and quality of life for passengers.”

A full breakdown of the project selections is available here.

Examples of projects selected to receive Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-2026 funding include:

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston will receive approximately $101 million to replace older diesel buses with new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, build a new CNG fueling station, and upgrade a maintenance facility for safe and efficient CNG bus service.

in Houston will receive approximately $101 million to replace older diesel buses with new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, build a new CNG fueling station, and upgrade a maintenance facility for safe and efficient CNG bus service. The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) , in Tampa, Florida, will receive $32 million to buy new CNG buses to replace older diesel buses.

, in Tampa, Florida, will receive $32 million to buy new CNG buses to replace older diesel buses. The Iowa Department of Transportation will receive $48 million to replace some of their oldest buses operating beyond their useful life and to improve and construct bus facilities across the state.

Additional Information

FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program supports capital projects to replace, rehabilitate, buy, or lease buses and related equipment and to rehabilitate, buy, build, or lease bus-related facilities. For FY 2025, approximately $400 million was available through this program.

FTA’s Low or No Emission Program awards funds on a competitive basis for transit agencies to buy or lease low-emission or zero-emission transit buses, along with related equipment and facilities. For FY 2025, approximately $1.1 billion was made available. The two programs combined created a funding opportunity totaling $1.5 billion for FY 2025.

In addition, through advance appropriations, FTA is adding $518 million in FY 2026 funding through the Low or No Emission Program to make additional selections.