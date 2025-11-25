San Diego MTS Wins Double Honors for PRONTO, Powered by INIT’s Fare Technology

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) recently earned two major awards recognizing innovation and equity in transit fare technology through its PRONTO fare system, developed in partnership with INIT.

The first award was provided by the San Diego chapter of Women in Transportation Seminar (WTS). MTS received the Technology for Transportation Award for its Online Reduced Fare Application, also built in partnership with INIT and Marathon Consulting. This digital application process allows seniors, youth, and individuals with disabilities to confirm eligibility and access discounted fares entirely online. Featuring secure document uploads, automated verification, and integrated photo identification, the platform has accelerated approval times and strengthened data protection. More than 52,000 applications have been completed to date, boosting verified reduced-fare ridership from 40% to over 99%.

The second award was given by Circulate San Diego, a local non-profit that works with organizations to create excellent mobility choices and vibrant, healthy neighborhoods in the region. The organization honored MTS with the 2025 Innovation Award for its PRONTO Contactless Payment System. This open payment fare system empowers riders to board with a quick tap of a contactless credit card, smartphone, or smartwatch instead of using cash or a fare card. Since going live in July 2024, PRONTO has logged over 2 million contactless transactions, making it the first for any transit system in California.

“Contactless payment has been great for riders on the go,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS chief executive officer. “With our light rail system’s close proximity to three major event venues, contactless payment makes riding transit even faster and easier – particularly for casual special event riders. It’s a great example of how transit agencies can adapt to emerging technologies to increase ridership. Special event ridership has grown nearly 50% over the past year and part of that is due to contactless payment.”

Eric Linxweiler, Chief Customer Officer at INIT emphasized, “Innovation is in our name, but it’s our partners who bring it to life. We’re proud to support MTS as we work together to make fare payment simpler and the rider experience better for everyone.”

Together, these honors highlight MTS’s leadership in fare technology that enhances accessibility, streamlines fare payments, and improves the overall rider experience.