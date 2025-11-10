ABQ RIDE Connect’s Rio Grande Zone brings free on-demand service to more people, businesses and Gateway

ABQ RIDE’s innovative microtransit program, ABQ RIDE Connect, is broadening its reach to help people get around more easily in the Rio Grande Zone.

ABQ RIDE Connect provides free door-to-door ride-share service within two established zones in the City of Albuquerque, Rio Grande and Southwest Mesa, which have less bus access. The service links riders quickly and safely to wherever they need to go within the zone, including to buses such as the BioPark ART Station, expanding access to the City. Rides are booked through the ABQ RIDE GO! app or by calling 243-RIDE to reach destinations such as clinics, grocery stores, workplaces and more.

Expanded Rio Grande Service Zone:

Montaño Road

Pan American Freeway

Candelaria Road

4th Street

I-40 Frontage Road

Rio Grande River area

Smith’s on 4th

In addition to many neighborhoods in the Griegos area that are now connected to microtransit, this expansion also opens doors for the residents of Gateway Recovery, a micro-community created by the City that can house up to 50 unsheltered community members and those experiencing substance use disorder.

“This expansion shows an important synergy across City departments,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “It’s a seemingly micro change that offers big help, especially for folks at Gateway Recovery.”

Previously, transportation for Gateway Recovery residents was limited to a single shared van operated by staff. With only one vehicle serving roughly 50 residents, many faced challenges reaching their jobs on time. Now with ABQ RIDE Connect, residents can book free rides to work and other essential destinations as they continue on their paths to recovery, re-entry, and stability.

“Access to reliable transportation is one of the most significant barriers faced by people transitioning from homelessness into recovery housing and self-sufficiency,” said Acting Health, Housing, and Homelessness Director Ellen Braden. “We partnered closely with ABQ RIDE to bridge these gaps with transit solutions to give residents equitable access to services and employment opportunities. Housing stability and mobility go hand-in hand – one cannot succeed without the other.”

“Since launching this service in March of 2024, our team knows more about how people use microtransit and how much we can incrementally grow this service with our available staff and van capacity without compromising on-time performance,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener. “Our team launched the Rio Grande Zone with conservative boundaries and are now confident in the expansion, which is filling in the zone between 4th and the Jefferson Commons. We look forward to continuing to grow this crucial resource.”

“Every little thing that makes our life easier, makes it easier to recover,” said Gateway Recovery Resident Greg.