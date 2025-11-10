Ebmeyer adds new MCI coach to California-based fleet

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. and North America’s motorcoach leader—offering in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support—recently delivered a brand-new J4500 coach to Ebmeyer Charter and Tour in advance of the California Bus Association Annual Convention and Tradeshow. MCI also showcased the vehicle on the tradeshow floor, which occurred October 26–28 in Visalia, CA.

“This delivery continues a strong relationship with Ebmeyer Charter, who shares our commitment to vehicle safety, passenger comfort, and operational excellence,” said Tom Wagner, Vice President of Private Sector Sales and Service, MCI. “We’re proud to refresh their fleet with the latest J4500 model, backed by MCI’s industry-leading service and parts support through Team MCI.”

Ebmeyer’s 2026 model year J4500 is tailored for long-distance charter and tour operations, featuring:

Clean-diesel power with optimized fuel efficiency

Spacious interior with luxury seating and LED lighting

FMVSS 227-compliant structure for enhanced occupant protection

Bendix® Wingman® advanced driver assistance system

Based in Apple Valley, CA, Ebmeyer Charter serves customers across the Western U.S. with a modern fleet, certified drivers, and a strong safety record. The company has added five new J4500 coaches to its fleet since 2022—including this latest delivery—reflecting its trust in MCI’s reliability and support.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new 2026 MCI coach to our fleet. For 45 years, MCI has been a reliable partner, consistently delivering coaches that meet the high standards we set for our passengers and our operations,” said Bruce Ebmeyer, President, Ebmeyer Charter and Tour. “This latest addition allows us to continue providing the exceptional service our customers expect and deserve.”