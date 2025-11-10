Prevost Appoints John Busskohl as West Coast Regional Commercial Director

Prevost is pleased to welcome John Busskohl as the new West Coast Regional Commercial Director.

Busskohl brings more than 30 years of experience in the motorcoach industry. His career began at Arrow Stage Lines, the company founded by his grandfather, where he served as general manager. Following the company’s acquisition, John joined Coach USA as the west region vice president and later led sales and marketing for Coach America before moving into the transit sector.

He went on to gain valuable experience on the vendor side of the industry with ABC Companies and in transportation technology sales for both buses and trains. Despite exploring different areas of the field, John always felt drawn back to his motorcoach roots.

He officially joined Prevost on October 20, 2025.

“I’m humbled to be working for Prevost,” said Busskohl. “The people are top notch, and the culture is really healthy. This role lets me stay close to the industry I love and continue building relationships with so many great people I’ve met over the years.”

John holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University and will relocate to California in the coming weeks.

