Merrimack Valley Transit Revolutionizes Accessible Transit with the Low-Floor Frontrunner

Located in the northeastern corner of Massachusetts and serving a population of approximately 400,000, Merrimack Valley Transit (MeVa) is responsible for providing reliable and accessible transit options across 16 cities and towns ranging from densely populated former mill cities like Lawrence and Haverhill in the western part of the district, to the seacoast in the east, to more rural and suburban communities in the south. To meet the needs of its diverse ridership, the agency is incorporating the low-floor Frontrunner Bus into its paratransit fleet.

According to Noah Berger, MeVa administrator and CEO, the decision to add the Low-Floor Frontrunner to the agency’s fleet was driven by a combination of necessity and a push for fleet rejuvenation.

“Our fixed route vehicles have been low floor for over a generation now,” Berger said. “But with our paratransit operation, miniMeva, our riders really need low floor the most, the industry had been sadly lagging. We were still requiring our paratransit riders either to climb steps or to ride a lift, which is not comfortable. Lifts are slow, rickety, and you feel like everyone is staring at you. So, we made that upgrade a first priority.”

Making a change

Nearly two years ago, the MeVa board made the decision that moving forward the agency would not purchase any additional high floor vehicles. The Frontrunner’s design, which includes a low-floor entry and ample space for wheelchairs, made it an ideal candidate for the agency’s needs.

“At that point, it was a no-brainer to go with the Frontrunner,” Berger said. “It was only a question of getting them into our fleet.”

By the end of this fiscal year, MeVa will have a full fleet of 15 Frontrunners, making the agency the largest operator of these vehicles in Massachusetts.

Berger noted that while the impetus for adding Frontrunner to the fleet was to better serve seniors and people with disabilities riding miniMeVa, the lesson from the experience of adding low-floor vehicles to fixed-route services is that it benefits everybody.

“It makes all the difference not only in addressing traditional accessibility needs, but in making the buses more welcoming and usable to a wide swath of the population,” Berger said. “Not only people using mobility devices, obviously it is a tremendous benefit for them, but anyone who might have a bum knee, anyone who might be pushing a stroller, anyone who might find it difficult to maneuver up the stairs. And it makes boarding quicker for everyone.”

Accessible transit for all

The Frontrunner’s simple and flexible design enables both ambulatory and non-ambulatory passengers to board simultaneously while experiencing a new level of comfort and of ease of use. The single step curb height entrance to a true flat floor in combination with the lowest ramp angle in the industry, and a unique purpose-built lowered floor chassis creates a safer and more accessible ride for all MeVa customers.

MeVa’s focus on prioritizing riders’ comfort and quality of ride is something that Frontrunner has a shared passion for.

“There’s no dignity being lifted up on a wheelchair lift that’s bouncing up and down,” said Paul LaRose, president & CEO of Frontrunner Bus. “And what’s even worse, is using a traditional cutaway with four steps. People might not necessarily be in a wheelchair, but they can’t go up four steps. So, those people bear the most indignity because they’re asked to stand on a wheelchair lift and be raised four feet up in the air, it’s not comfortable.”

According to LaRose, historically, midsize buses have forced passengers into uncomfortable compromises. Heavy-duty buses offer space but are cumbersome and inefficient. Vans provide maneuverability but are cramped and impractical for mixed-rider transit. The Frontrunner bridges the gap, offering a spacious, well-designed interior that accommodates both ambulatory and mobility-challenged passengers with ease. No one is forced to sit in the back. No one has to wait in the cold or heat for a lift to deploy. Everyone enters and exits through the same door, making for a more seamless and dignified experience.

“It’s really about dignity, it’s about comfort, it’s about ease of use,” LaRose said. “That’s what we’re aiming for the standard we have set.”

Implementation

When it came time to integrate the new vehicles into the fleet, Berger said it was a simple and efficient process.

“For us, it’s actually local because they’re made right in Billerica, which is just a few towns over,” Berger said. “That made it really simple to actually acquire the vehicles. And we have a great safety and training office, so once we actually had the vehicles onsite, we took our drivers and showed them the vehicle, what’s different from what they’re used to.”

Driver and passenger feedback

Driver feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Berger said drivers prefer the Frontrunner due to its enhanced turning radius and quieter, smoother driving experience. Additionally, the bus’s A-pillar on the passenger side is narrower than those in other buses, reducing blind spots and lowering the probability of collisions — a significant safety enhancement.

Passengers, particularly those with mobility challenges, have also expressed their approval. Berger shared feedback from elderly riders who appreciated the ease of entering and exiting the bus, the comfort of the seating, and the spaciousness of the floor plan.

“In a traditional cutaway, not only are they difficult to board, but because so much space is taken up for the wheelchair lift, they’re fairly cramped,” Berger said. “What’s great about the Frontrunners, and what our customers love, is you can roll or walk onboard and then there’s space inside, so it feels more like you’re on a transit vehicle. Riders get disappointed if they don’t get this vehicle now.”

Maintenance and operation

Designed and built from the ground up, with passenger comfort and utility in mind, the full four-corner air suspension available on the Frontrunner is the first and only suspension of its type in the cutaway class. The heavy-duty suspension was designed to accommodate a 12,000-pound GVWR bus and has been fine-tuned through the careful selection of its air bags and adjustable, heavy-duty shock absorbers for a superior, comfortable ride. Its next generation ECAS (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension) system lowers the nose of the bus at highway speeds for improved aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. The full kneeling system lowers to just under 10 inches, offering the lowest step-in height and ramp angle in the industry. In an emergency, the bus is designed to be driven in the kneeled position. It automatically rises to its 12.75-inch ride height at 5 miles per hour.

From a maintenance perspective, the Frontrunner has proven to be straightforward and reliable. Berger mentioned that while there was a minor issue with one of the vehicle’s door mechanisms, it was quickly resolved, and overall, the bus has been easy to maintain.

“One of the things that our mechanics will tell you is we really put our vehicles through the wringer, he said. “They’re out 14, 15, 16 hours a day. They go through varied terrain. We put them through a beating, and so far, they’ve held up incredibly well.”

Moving forward

The integration of the Frontrunner bus into MeVa’s transit fleet represents a significant step forward in providing accessible, efficient, and reliable public transportation. The bus’s revolutionary low-floor design, ease of maintenance, and positive reception from both drivers and passengers underscore its value. As MeVa continues to expand its services and fleet, the Frontrunner will play an integral role in shaping the future of transit in the region.

“One of the things that we emphasize is that while public transportation obviously has a very utilitarian function, it’s getting people from where they are to where they need to be, by valuing your customers, you also make it as enjoyable and joyful of an experience as possible,” Berger said. “So, we have made an effort to do that. That’s part of what the Frontrunner vehicle design has brought, making public transportation something that’s a safe, welcoming community space where people want to be.”