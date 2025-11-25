San Francisco secures $40 million for 24 new Muni buses

Friday, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) and Congressman Kevin Mullin (CA-15) announced that San Francisco is set to receive nearly $40 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s Bus and Bus Facilities and Low-or-No-Emission Bus grant programs. This major investment, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by the Democratic Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, will enable the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to replace aging coaches with new hybrid diesel-electric motor coaches – strengthening the City’s transit network and improving air quality for communities across San Francisco.

“Thanks to Democrats’ Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, San Francisco continues to modernize our transportation system while combating the climate crisis,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “This funding will help replace aging coaches with cleaner, more reliable buses—delivering safer commutes, reducing pollution and increasing economic opportunities for working families across the Bay Area. Our progress stands as a reminder of what a productive Democratic Congress can deliver.”

“I am thrilled San Francisco earned federal funding to help modernize its essential public transit system, which clocked over 150 million passenger trips last year,” said Congressman Kevin Mullin. “Public transit is the backbone of our economy and people across America rely on it to get to work, school and home. Democrats led passage of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because we know that when we invest in cleaner, more efficient transportation, we protect public health, mitigate environmental impacts, and create a more enjoyable experience for riders.”

“Modern, reliable buses are essential to keeping San Francisco moving. This federal investment strengthens our ability to provide excellent service today while accelerating the agency’s efforts to avoid costly breakdowns and loss of service,” said SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. “We thank the Department of Transportation for supporting reliable public transit, especially at a time when our financial outlook is unpredictable.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will receive $39,800,000 for new hybrid diesel-electric motor coaches that will replace a portion of its aging fleet. These improvements will help reduce maintenance costs, increase system reliability and enhance service across San Francisco and northern San Mateo County while supporting California’s long-term climate goals.

Following a letter of support for the project from Speaker Emerita Pelosi to Federal Transit Administration Executive Director Matthew Welbes, this award was granted through a competitive national selection process under the Low-or-No-Emission Program and the Bus and Bus Facilities Program – both created and expanded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.