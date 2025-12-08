COTA welcomes new Chief Operating Officer

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) welcomed new Chief Operating Officer (COO) Alicia Walker to its leadership team today, joining COTA with more than 20 years of leadership experience in public transit, multimodal transportation, and large-scale operational management.

At COTA, Walker oversees all aspects of service operations and customer care, including transportation and vehicle maintenance for COTA’s fixed-route, Mainstream, COTA//Plus, and future rapid transit initiatives. Her insights, feedback, and guidance will provide the vision and strategy for COTA’s executive leadership team to ensure safe, reliable, and accessible mobility services for customers across Central Ohio.

“Alicia’s extensive operational expertise and her deep commitment to serving customers make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said COTA President/CEO Monica Téllez-Fowler. “COTA is entering a pivotal era of expansion and innovation, and Alicia’s leadership will help strengthen the foundation our community relies on every day.”

Before joining COTA, Walker served as general manager and acting COO at Trinity Metro in Fort Worth, Texas. There, she led all operations, including bus, paratransit, on-demand and maintenance, while also playing a key role in labor relations and modernization initiatives. Previous experiences include leadership roles at Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Los Angeles Metro, and GTrans in Gardena, Calif.

“Central Ohio is growing rapidly, and COTA is preparing for that future with vision and purpose,” Walker said. “The organization’s commitment to safe, accessible and customer-focused service aligns with my values, and I look forward to supporting our teams as we elevate mobility options for every community we serve.”

Walker is professionally affiliated with American Public Transportation Association, Women’s Transportation Seminar, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials and Latinos in Transit.