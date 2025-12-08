STAR Transit announces Employee and Driver of the Year

Seven employees were recently honored during STAR Transit’s Annual Bus Roadeo and Employee Awards Luncheon. Ted Crouch was named the 2025 Employee of the Year, and TD Youngblood received the 2025 Driver of the Year award.

Nominees for Driver of the Year included Youngblood, Nola Martin, Unterrius Collier, and Joe Rauls. Youngblood, who has been with the agency for over nine years, currently drives in Kaufman County.

“TD has been a steadfast and dependable member of our team for over nine years. His commitment to safety, customer service, and professionalism sets a high bar for all of us,” said Antonio Harris, STAR Transit transportation director. “We’re grateful for the positivity and dedication he brings to STAR Transit every day.”

As the recipient of Driver of the Year, Youngblood received $1,500.

Nominees for Employee of the Year included Crouch, Jasmine Wynn, Chelsie Wheatley, and Nicole Blanton. Crouch has been with the agency for three years and works as a fleet assistant.

“Ted’s exceptional work ethic, dedication, and positive outlook have stood out throughout the year,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit executive director. “This honor is a testament to his outstanding contributions and the value he adds to our organization.”

As the recipient of Employee of the Year, Crouch received $1,000.

STAR Transit launched the Employee of the Year and Driver of the Year initiative in September 2015.

In addition to the top honors, the following employees also received recognition:

Driver Rookie of the Year: Unterrius Collier

Extra Mile Award: Kenneth Pierce

Outstanding Service: Bradley Danyluk

Outstanding Customer Service: Esther Carrillo

Omega Hawkins Award: Eleanor Luttrell

“These programs allow us to honor the remarkable employees who go above and beyond for our riders. Congratulations to each of our recipients,” Henricks said.