Citilink announces partnership with Via to enhance paratransit services in Fort Wayne

Beginning Dec. 15, Citilink will enhance paratransit service through a new partnership with Via, a nationally experienced provider of specialized transportation operations and technology. Via will operate all Citilink Access and Access Plus services for Citilink.

The partnership is designed to strengthen the long-term reliability, staffing stability, and overall rider experience of the community’s essential paratransit services.

“Paratransit is a lifeline for thousands of Fort Wayne residents who rely on it for work, medical appointments, and daily independence,” said John Metzinger, general manager and CEO at Citilink. “This partnership ensures we can continue delivering dependable, high-quality service while also bringing new technology, best practices, and innovations into our system.”

Citilink’s transition to Via is part of a broader effort to modernize and stabilize operations. Via currently serves dozens of paratransit systems across the country and brings proven expertise in:

● Maintaining reliable, well-staffed operations

● Introducing service improvements and innovative tools

● Implementing national best practices in paratransit service delivery

These improvements will help Citilink continue meeting federal requirements and rising community demand, while keeping the rider experience consistent and familiar.

The Citilink Access vehicles that riders rely on will remain in service, and many of the familiar drivers are expected to transition to Via. Fares, eligibility requirements, service areas, and the overall ride experience will remain the same, and the Citilink Access name and branding will continue unchanged.

Citilink is prioritizing a rider-centered transition and is working closely with Viato to ensure consistent service with no disruption.

“Our commitment is simple: riders should feel supported, respected, and confident throughout this change,” said Metzinger. “This partnership allows Citilink to grow, innovate, and protect essential mobility for our community.”