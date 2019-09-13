Transit Sales International Launches New Website

Transit Sales International (TSI) announced the launch of its new website, transitsales.com, promoting its vast array of pre-owned buses. TSI’s website also displays resources and information for transit operators, as well as updates and news about TSI and its affiliate companies, Complete Coach Works (CCW) and Shuttle Bus Leasing. The fully redesigned website provides customers with an intuitive user interface, ease of use, faster navigation, and improved search.

It is important that new and repeat visitors access our inventory easily, find inspiration, and immediately gain a better understanding of the TSI brand and everything it has to offer. Brad Carson, director of sales and marketing, said, “We are excited about our new website and the exceptional value it offers to our customers. We want to make the vehicle acquisition process as simple and easy as possible, and this streamlined site allows clients to identify buses that would be ideal additions to their fleets.”

TSI has over 1,000 buses of all sizes immediately available for any transportation application. The new website lets visitors see the full inventory of alternative fuel buses, low- and high-floor buses, motor coaches, prison transports, and specialty transit buses. TSI offers the largest selection of makes and models in the nation, and each listing provides detailed specifications to help operators identify the sizes, interior material types, and seating configurations that best fit their fleet needs.

“The site redesign and content reflect TSI’s ability to showcase our competitive strengths and further position our brand as an industry leader. We are taking the opportunity to modernize how we represent our association and promote the industry in which we operate to our customers and employees,” said Kallie Arevalo, marketing manager at CCW.

The TSI website will be continually updated with new inventory listings and resources. Visitors can also sign up for TSI’s mailing list to receive the latest company news and information.

Transit Sales International (TSI) is an affiliated company of Complete Coach Works and Shuttle Bus Leasing. TSI specializes in supplying high-quality, used transit buses to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. TSI is a pioneer in the transit industry with more than 30 years of dedicated service. With over 1,000 buses in inventory, we have the world’s largest selection of makes and models. Regardless of how small or large the job, TSI provides an exceptionally experienced team of over 350 experts committed to help you meet all your transportation needs.