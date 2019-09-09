Investigate reported incidents faster with March Networks Incident Search

March Networks® Incident Search is innovative software designed to help fleet operators dramatically reduce the time needed to investigate reported incidents and share accurate video and data evidence. The software provides a visual overview of what’s happening on all of your routes, complete with details on recorded events such as speed, hard brakes, door malfunctions or impacts

With Incident Search, you benefit from operational intelligence that enables you to quickly respond to complaints, resolve disputes and address liability claims using clear surveillance video and vehicle data.

“Incident Search solves a common challenge for fleet operators and investigation teams, which is to find recorded video and vehicle information following an incident based only on an approximation of when and where the incident happened,” said Dan Cremins, March Networks’ Global Product Management Leader. “It enables operators to get to the evidence they need in minutes rather than days, and also serves as a true operational intelligence tool that can be used to spot potential fleet issues or see where more staff training may be required.”

Using Incident Search, a transit investigator could easily verify a complaint about a driver talking on his cell phone while operating a bus, for example, armed only with an approximate date and location. By simply setting the time period and ‘drawing’ the general location on a customizable map in the software, they would immediately see all of the individual bus routes crossing that location in the specified timeframe. The employee would then choose the bus involved and schedule the video to automatically download the next time that bus entered a wireless hotspot. The software will even send a notification once the marked video has downloaded successfully.

You can also use Incident Search more proactively, to analyze and identify possible issues such as a bus route with an unusually high number of reported hard brakes. This unique operational intelligence allows bus fleet operators to further investigate the cause of such incidents using recorded video and address them before an actual problem occurs.

Incident Search continues March Networks’ commitment to providing transportation agencies worldwide with complete video-based business intelligence solutions proven to meet the unique demands of bus environments. The intelligent solution enables operators to maintain the highest security for passengers and employees, respond quickly to emergency situations, and resolve liability claims faster and more cost-effectively with integrated case management, video and metadata evidence.

Incident Search is available as an option in March Networks Command™ for Transit video management software. Command for Transit manages both mobile and wayside environments and integrates seamlessly with a portfolio of purpose-built IP cameras and the industry’s most reliable video recorders.

Visit marchnetworks.com for more information.