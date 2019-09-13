CCW Receives Award to Supply Refurbished Buses to CARTA

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today it was awarded a contract from Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) to supply four refurbished 35-feet Gillig diesel buses.

To enhance fleet reliability, the buses will be equipped with Cummins ReCon ISL engines and rebuilt Voith transmissions. Other CCW upgrades include interior/exterior LED lightning, new driver seats, new flooring, and ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps.

Additional work includes new brakes and suspensions, steering components, and LED destination signs. Once work is completed, a fresh new paint job and decals will provide the finishing touches.

Upon completion of this comprehensive refurbishment process, CARTA will utilize the buses, along with their current fleet, to effectively service the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and surrounding areas.

“We are very excited about this contract and the opportunity to work with Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority,” Jay Raber, regional sales manager, said. “we believe these buses will be a great addition to their fleet.”

Lisa Maragnano, CARTA’s executive director stated, “CARTA is looking forward to working with CCW to provide refurbished vehicles for our fixed route service. These vehicles will be like brand new and are a cost effective, efficient way to replace some of the older diesel vehicles in our fleet.”

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is the largest bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company in the United States, with over 30 years in the transportation industry. A pioneer in the field of alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle technology, CCW has always worked to provide clean vehicles through innovative design and engineering, and it unveiled the world’s first remanufactured all-electric, battery-powered bus in 2012. For jobs of any size, CCW’s team of over 350 experts always provides cutting-edge products and exceptional customer service.

Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is the public transit system in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s our mission is to provide a cost-effective, efficient and safe multimodal transit system for the citizens, visitors and businesses of the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and the surrounding areas. CARTA has provided safe, dependable, and efficient transportation service to its community for over 40 years. Unlike many other public transit systems, CARTA is more than just bus service. In addition to providing traditional fixed route public transportation, CARTA provides specialized transportation for the disabled, provides a Downtown Shuttle service that is operated by an all-electric bus fleet, operates the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway, the steepest passenger railway in the world, and is responsible for the parking for the City of Chattanooga.