Transdev North America remanufactures 20 buses with Midwest Bus

Transdev – the largest private provider of multiple modes of transportation in North America – has upgraded part of a shuttle bus fleet in Florida with the help of Midwest Bus Corporation.

Transdev needed support in remanufacturing 20, 40-foot, low-floor Gillig buses to provide shuttle services outside Orlando. Transdev selected Midwest in late 2018 to modify the buses with improvements to belts, hoses, suspension, AC, seat inserts, paint and more. Work was completed and the last bus was delivered to Transdev in early April.

Cities, counties, airports, companies and universities contract with Transdev to operate their transportation that people actively choose to ride. The company has a high commitment to safety.

Transdev operates globally in 20 countries on five continents. Midwest and Transdev have worked together before on projects for New York and Montreal.

Midwest is the nation’s largest public transit bus remanufacturer. For more information on Midwest Bus Corporation, visit www.midwestbus.com.