Durham, NC repowers buses with Midwest Bus

GoDurham is currently repowering more than two dozen of its Gillig buses with Midwest Bus Corporation.

Midwest is working on 25 Gillig 40-foot, low-floor hybrid buses. The work includes replacing engines and transmissions, and installing new EMP cooling systems. Midwest Bus expects to complete the project by June 2020.

Formerly the Durham Area Transit Authority, GoDurham is the public transit system serving Durham, North Carolina. It currently operates 24 bus routes, as well as the Robertson Scholar Express (RSX) route for GoTriangle. RSX is a collaboration for transport between Duke University and the University of North Carolina.

Midwest is the nation’s largest public transit bus remanufacturer. For more information on Midwest Bus Corporation, visit www.midwestbus.com.