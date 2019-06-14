HART to Install Driver Safety Barrier on all Buses and HARTFlex Vans

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) with the support of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1593 is installing driver safety barriers on all HART buses and HARTFlex vans.

“HART has been working with the ATU over the past few weeks to enhance the safety of the driver compartment and implement a solution that works for our employees,” HART CEO Ben Limmer said. “I am happy to announce that we have reached an agreement. The safety and security of our employees remains a priority at HART as they serve our customers with the highest level of professionalism.”

The ATU and HART have mutually agreed to a custom-fit protective barrier with extended tempered glass to cover the operator space.

“Following the senseless passing of one of our own, we voiced our concerns, and would like to thank HART leadership for listening to us,” Curtis Howard, ATU international vice president, said. “We are working together to take immediate action to ensure that our operator-members are safe and that a tragedy like that never happens again.”

HART has allocated $1,000,000 towards the driver safety barrier project with each installed barrier estimated to cost $5,000.