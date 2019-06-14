Jean-Phillipe Nadeau Joins MCI as Vice President of Regional Sales in Eastern Canada

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., recently announced Jean-Phillipe “JP” Nadeau has joined MCI as vice president of regional sales in Eastern Canada effective June 3.

Nadeau will be responsible for new coach sales as well as the sale of pre-owned coaches to private and public operators in Quebec and the Maritime provinces. He will be based at the Montreal MCI Sales and Service Center and report to Patricia Ziska, MCI vice president of new coach sales.

Nadeau joins MCI following a 10-year career in commercial bus sales, where he progressively advanced in his profession selling both new and pre-owned school buses and mini-buses representing Thomas Buses, Lion Bus and most recently Macnab Transit Sales in Ingersoll, Ontario. Nadeau got his start as a Bridgestone certified automotive technician working his way up to service advisor and customer service roles at an auto dealership before moving into commercial bus sales.

“JP’s record of accomplishment and values complements the trust and commitment our MCI sales teams offer in building customer and brand loyalty,” Ziska said. “His work selling new and pre-owned coaches will help our customers meet their precise coach needs, whether it’s the industry-leading J4500, the all-new J3500 or our all-accessible MCI D45 CRT LE featuring our patented low entry vestibule design.”

Nadeau is bilingual in French and English and resides in Drummondville, Quebec, located between Quebec City and Montreal.

“JP’s previous career included extensive travel throughout his region, so he’ll apply that same energy and knowledge of his customer needs to his new career representing MCI,” Ziska said.