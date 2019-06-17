David Schulze Named DART Chief of Staff

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has announced the appointment of David Schulze as the new chief of staff.

Chosen after a competitive internal recruitment, Schulze becomes DART’s first executive level chief of staff, serving as senior advisor to the president/executive director. He will lead a variety of strategic, tactical, and operational activities in the new role and focus on issues that have an agency-wide impact.

Schulze, a lawyer in public service for 29 years, previously served DART in the Legal Department from 1994 to 2001. Following a special three-year assignment with the City of Dallas, he rejoined DART in 2004. He joined the deputy executive director’s staff in 2013 and served as vice president of policy and strategy to the president/executive director.

Most recently, he led strategic initiatives, managed policy development and provided analysis of critical issues for DART’s executive team while overseeing the creation of the agency’s Historical Archive.

Schulze holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University of Law.