Transdev Awarded Contract to Operate Fairfax Connector Bus System

Fairfax County in Fairfax, Virginia has awarded Transdev a five-year contract, plus 10 option years, to operate its fixed-route bus service known as “The Fairfax Connector.” The base amount of the contract (start-up and first five years) is approximately $443 million.

Transdev will provide operations and maintenance services transporting some 30,000 passengers each day across 89 routes in Fairfax County. This extensive service contract covers 10 million miles per year with 730 employees and 308 vehicles and will be operated out of three different facilities located within the county.

Transdev will assume responsibility for operating the service on July 1 and has already started preparing for the transition.

“We are committed to delivering operational excellence anchored in continuous improvement with a spirit of true collaboration and transparency,” John King, Transdev’s regional vice president responsible for overseeing this contract, said.

The company plans to supplement Fairfax County’s robust investment in technology, facilities and operational sites with several new initiatives. These include rigorous programs to audit and improve the passenger experience as well as quality management programs to ensure high standards in daily service delivery. A senior Transdev manager will lead the project as the dedicated area general manager and will be supported, at each of the three locations, by a division manager and managerial staff in safety, maintenance and operations.

“We look forward to delivering consistent, reliable and top-quality performance built on a foundation of partnership and trust,” Mike Setzer, president of Transdev’s transit division, said. “We are very proud to be providing service in Fairfax County, complementing our multiple contracts in the greater D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland region.”

This release originally appeared on the Transdev website. You can view it here.