Austin Purchases Four Proterra Battery-Electric Buses

Capital Metro takes major step toward all-electric fleet with four Proterra 40-foot Catalyst® E2 buses

Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, recently announced that Capital Metro in Austin, Texas will purchase four 40-foot Catalyst E2 buses and four 60 kW Proterra charging systems. Capital Metro joins a growing list of agencies implementing battery-electric bus fleets and is the fifth city in Texas to purchase Proterra electric buses including VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Citibus in Lubbock and Port Arthur Transit.

An all-electric fleet is a primary goal of Project Connect, Capital Metro’s sustainable and connected vision for regional transportation, and a crucial component of its plan for sustainable public transit. With zero tailpipe emissions, Proterra battery-electric buses can help Capital Metro meet its sustainability goals. Emissions are reduced by 230,000 pounds of CO2 annually each time a diesel vehicle is replaced by a zero-emission bus.

Capital Metro also announced that it has started the transformation of a former warehouse into a storage and smart charging facility, capable of accommodating up to 214 electric buses. Proterra plans to provide technical assistance for the initial charging infrastructure installation, as it has done in more than 45 successful infrastructure projects to date.

“Capital Metro is committed to the use of innovative technology to create a more efficient, quiet and sustainable transit system,” Capital Metro President and CEO Randy Clarke said. “Today, we are taking another necessary step to maintain our high quality of life for generations to come.”

Proterra was selected after three manufacturers provided electric buses to the agency in 2018 for a demonstration project. Capital Metro was able to leverage the Georgia State Contract to purchase the buses. The state of Georgia underwent a testing and review process and selected Proterra as a statewide vendor for electric buses, and allows other states to leverage the state contract to simplify the process of purchasing electric buses and partner with Proterra.

“Capital Metro is focused on the future of public transportation and we’re excited to partner with them to bring the best battery-electric buses to Austin,” Proterra CEO Ryan Popple said. “Deploying electric buses is a critical component to meet sustainability goals and provide the Austin community with clean, quiet transportation.”

