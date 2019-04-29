ABA Foundation Report Shows Steady Motorcoach Manufacturing Sales for Q1 2019

On April 29 the American Bus Association Foundation (ABAF) released the first quarter 2019 Motorcoach Builder Survey. Based on surveys of the major motorcoach manufacturers that sell vehicles in the United States and Canada, motorcoach sales from the participating manufacturers in the first quarter of 2019 were 632 units sold (409 new vehicles and 223 pre-owned vehicles) versus 621 sold in 2018 (430 new and 191 pre-owned). This led to a small growth of 1.8 percent in sales over Q1 2018.

“Motorcoach travel remains one of the most eco-friendly, safe and economical ways to travel and we are seeing more and more young professionals taking advantage of the ease of traveling by bus,” Peter Pantuso, president of the ABA Foundation, said. “The industry is looking at another positive year to meeting the needs of its customer base and attracting new customers with new buses with more amenities.”

The first quarter sales numbers were dominated once again by companies purchasing large 45-foot motorcoaches. However, the smaller 35- and 40-foot motorcoaches saw a 53.3 percent gain over last year’s sales. While large group travel still takes up the majority of passenger trips, companies are also spending capital meeting the needs of smaller groups who want a more personalized experience.

About the Report

Data — which reflect updated results from prior reports — were collected by John Dunham & Associates for the American Bus Association Foundation. John Dunham & Associates is a leading New York City-based economic consulting firm specializing in the economics of fast-moving issues. Changes in data definitions and reporting occurred over the past quarter and are reflected in these figures.

This release originally appeared on the ABA website. You can view it here.