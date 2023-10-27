Trans-Bridge Lines continues transition to reservations

Trans-Bridge Lines motorcoach company of Bethlehem has announced that it is continuing its transition to a reservation-based experience with its latest schedule conversion. Effective Monday, October 30, the company’s Wall Street routes will begin operating under the system. All booked trips will offer passengers a confirmed reservation on the bus for the travel date and time.

“We first began offering reservations this past April on our Doylestown/Flemington Schedule,” says Jim JeBran, Executive Vice President/Treasurer of Trans-Bridge Lines. “That conversion went very well and we are confident that our remaining schedules will transition smoothly as well. We are excited to take this next step in providing our passengers with seamless travel.”

Reservations provide passengers with the security of knowing they have a seat on their chosen route without the need to arrive extra early to save a place in line for boarding. When a bus run reaches full capacity, sales for that route will no longer be open for booking or an additional bus will be added, depending on the availability of drivers and motorcoaches.

All Trans-Bridge Lines schedules are slated to make the move to reservations by the end of 2023. Currently, the Allentown/Clinton/ New York and Newark Airport Schedules remain first-come, first-served service.

In addition to confirmed seating, the company continues to work closely with their technology vendor, Transcor Data Services, to provide system enhancements for easy online ticketing, quick access to boarding passes, and convenient account management.

“Our passengers have complete control in managing their accounts and reservations. They have the ability to store their payment methods and their favorite routes for quick repurchasing, and flexibility in modifying their travel plans. Boarding passes may be presented to our motorcoach drivers by printed or electronic tickets. Electronic tickets may be stored in the passenger’s account, Apple or Google Wallet, or a clear screenshot photo,” says JeBran. “It’s a user-friendly process that allows passengers of all technology comfort levels to easily travel with us.”