MCI Private Sector expands its sales team and increases coverage in the Southeast

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI) and North America’s motor coach leader backed by reliable in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, today announced Page Large as Regional Vice President for New and Pre-Owned Coach Sales in the Southeast region.

Reporting directly to Tom Wagner, Vice President of Private Sector Sales, Page is based in Franklin, TN, and is responsible for coach sales in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Leveraging eight years of service with NFI Parts®, an NFI subsidiary, and North America’s most comprehensive parts organization, Page is known for his expertise in relationship building and key account management. His transition to MCI is a testament to his commitment to the motor coach industry. Page’s extensive experience with MCI’s customer base makes him an invaluable asset to our team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Page on board. After working side-by-side with Page as a Regional Sales Manager for NFI Parts, we know his experience and dedication make him a perfect fit to expand MCI coach sales in the southeast region,” said Tom Wagner, Vice President, Private Sector Sales, MCI. “MCI continues to increase its support team and presence in the southeast in lockstep with customer needs by enhancing its in-field technical support and looking for an additional service location. Page’s experience is crucial to executing our growth strategy in this region.”

Before joining MCI and NFI Parts, Page served in other technical sales and business development positions at the commercial fleet level for over ten years.