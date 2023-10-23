Victor Valley Transit Authority celebrates 30th anniversary

Victor Valley Transit Authority officials celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary with a ceremony highlighting the organization’s service to the High Desert.

The event was held Friday morning at the agency’s headquarters on Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia.

CEO Nancie Goff said that three decades ago, “a vision was born” that included a transit system that would connect communities.

“Today, we gather here to commemorate the realization of that vision,” Goff said. “Over the decades, we’ve evolved to meet the needs of our riders, from expanding our services to introducing innovating technology.”

With the backdrop of a special anniversary bus emblazoned with “Celebrating with our riders for 30 years,” the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors honored the transit authority with a proclamation: Every Oct. 20, for the next 5 years, will be known as “Victor Valley Transit Day.”

Services expand beyond Victor Valley

Transit authority Board Chair Elizabeth “Liz” Becerra remembered a time before Victor Valley Transit Authority. Residents without vehicles either walked, rode a bike, or hitched a ride to get around town, Becerra said.

“The city decided to go regional so Victorville Transit took over and began serving areas like Hesperia, Phelan, Lucerne Valley and Apple Valley,” she said.

Prior to the transit authority, the city operated public transportation.

“(Victor Valley Transit Authority) has expanded along with the High Desert,” she said. “We’re no longer a small town area with a small bus system. Our buses go beyond the Victor Valley, we go as far as Barstow and San Bernardino.”

‘Meaningful connections’

Charlene Lee Lorenzo, Federal Transit Administration Region 9 senior director, praised Victor Valley Transit Authority’s staff, operators, mechanics and employees who work behind the scenes.

Lorenzo stated that transit authority’s diverse fleet continues to serve residents with its compressed natural gas, electric, and soon-to-be-introduced hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

In addition to a more eco-friendly transit system, the authority has also worked to keep riders safe during their commutes.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken Lutz said Victor Valley Transit Authority has built a bridge connecting law enforcement and public transportation to serve the area. In June, sheriff’s deputies began riding buses to enhance safety for passengers and drivers.

The team is composed of one sergeant and four deputies. Deputies ride buses and monitor bus stops and the Victor Valley Transit Center located on D Street in downtown Victorville.

“Cultivating a steadfast partnership between Victor Valley Transit and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, we embark on a shared mission to forge meaningful connections within our community,” Goff has stated. “With every interaction, we aim to educate and inform riders, while enhancing the overall safety and security of our public transportation system.”

Key achievements