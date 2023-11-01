Blue Bird appoints two vice presidents amid company’s continued growth

Blue Bird Corporation today announced the appointment of two new vice presidents with immediate effect. Blue Bird expanded its leadership ranks as it continues to grow its zero- and low-emissions product portfolio and strategic supplier base.

Albert Burleigh has been appointed to vice president of Alternative Fuels. Burleigh will further strengthen Blue Bird’s leading position in electric, propane, and gasoline-powered school buses as school districts nationwide increasingly shift to clean student transportation.

Burleigh joined Blue Bird in May 2007 and has held multiple roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as executive director of Electric Vehicle (EV) Business Development contributing to exceptional sales and revenue growth. Before then, Burleigh advanced Blue Bird’s business expansion in sales and dealer development positions. Prior to joining Blue Bird, Burleigh worked for Ford Motor Company for 15 years in sales and customer support roles.

Burleigh holds a bachelor of science degree in Marketing from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Jeff VanAssche has been appointed to vice president of Purchasing. In his new role, VanAssche will optimize Blue Bird’s supplier network, enhance supplier quality, and maintain rigorous cost control.

VanAssche joined Blue Bird in March 2022 as executive director of Purchasing. Before then, he held roles of increasing responsibility in Procurement at Daimler Trucks for seven years, primarily managing the acquisition of powertrain components.

VanAssche holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, a master’s degree in Business Administration from Michigan State University, and a doctor of law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

“I am pleased to appoint two outstanding Blue Bird executives – Albert Burleigh and Jeff VanAssche – to the rank of vice president,” said Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Blue Bird is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses. We continue to grow our market share of electric, propane, and gasoline-powered student transportation while strengthening our strategic supplier base. Both leaders and their high-performing teams will play important roles in Blue Bird’s ongoing success story.”