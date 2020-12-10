Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announces new executive team members

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) announces new members of the Authority’s executive team: David Robinson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Patricia Talbott as Director of Paratransit. Robinson and Talbott were selected from a national search based on their professional achievements and extensive experience.

“A top priority for 2020 was to build a new executive team at TARTA,” said TARTA Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Dunham. “We have worked diligently to accomplish that goal and have been very successful in attracting top talent. The addition of David and Patricia brings two more individuals who have moved to Toledo from afar to join Team TARTA and lead this agency into a very bright future.”

David Robinson, TARTA CFO

In his role as CFO, Robinson is responsible for managing all aspects of TARTA’s financial condition including pursuing cost-efficient strategies, managing the annual budget and financial reporting, coordinate internal and external audits, and lead the Authority’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) activities.

Robinson has served in senior executive finance roles in the public and non-profit sectors for over 20 years. He possesses a track record of spearheading initiatives leading to improved financial performance, heightened productivity and enhanced internal controls.

Previously, Robinson served as CFO of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio in Cincinnati. His public finance experience includes roles as Treasure/CFO with Jefferson Township Local School District and Finance Director with the Butler County Children Services.

“Public finance is a wonderful arena in which to work,” said Robinson. “This position at TARTA offered the opportunity to join a team of professionals looking to make broad transformational change and bring an exceptional transportation service to the community of Greater Toledo.”

Robinson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Patricia Talbott, TARTA Director of Paratransit

As Director of Paratransit, Talbott will oversee the long-term planning and day-to-day operations of the Toledo Area Regional Paratransit System (TARPS) which is a door-to-doortransit service provided in seven Northwest Ohio communities for people with disabilities who have physical and/or cognitive challenges.

Talbott brings over 15 years of experience in paratransit operations and a track record of implementing cost-effective services that also strengthen customer and community relations. At her previous role with First Transit in Northern California, Talbott was responsible for the day- to- day oversight of service operations including vehicle maintenance, dispatch, supplemental taxi operation, and customer support and reservations. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

“I plan to bring my experience in transit and commitment to improvement to the TARPS Team,” said Talbott. “I know we already have a great team of people. I want to help give them the tools and knowledge to bring our TARPS system to the next level of service and continue to grow with the community.”