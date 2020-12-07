AMF-Bruns announces winner of its 3rd annual National Special-Needs School Bus Driver Of The Year award

AMF-Bruns of America, global leader in wheelchair and occupant securement since 1958, is pleased to announce Elaine Hernsberger, Special Needs Bus Driver, as the winner of the 3rd annual AMF-Bruns National Special-Needs School Bus Driver Of The Year award. She works for the Hays CISD in Uhland, Texas.

Elaine improves the riding experience of her special-needs students by reaching out to parents when she sees their children having difficulty adapting to riding the bus. This collaborative approach, combined with her always-positive attitude, helps these students take a positive outlook to their bus rides to from school.

In addition to her responsibilities as a special-needs school bus driver, Elaine trains new bus drivers and monitors about providing outstanding customer service, proper wheelchair securement, wheelchair lift operations and proper CSRS installation for the students.

“Special-needs school bus drivers are the true unsung heroes in the school bus community. They go over and beyond the call of duty helping those with the greatest needs,” said Peter Haarhuis, AMF-Bruns CEO. Elaine was recognized for this achievement and received her award at a special ceremony held at her school district.

AMF-Bruns received a tremendous response from candidates across North America. As Peter noted: “Choosing one winner amongst this extraordinary group of candidates was a difficult undertaking. Each nominated bus driver could have easily won the award. We thank everyone for their nominations.”