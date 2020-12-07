Daimler Coaches North America expands its aftermarket parts & service network

Daimler Buses is further strengthening its motorcoach business in the US by joining forces with its North American business unit Daimler Coaches North America (DCNA), the parts distribution of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), and distributors of Detroit Diesel engines. Setra operators will now fully benefit from the unique infrastructure that DTNA operates in North America. Till Oberwoeder, Head of Daimler Buses outlines: “With the foundation of our business unit DCNA, Daimler Buses demonstrates with our North American bus operations its commitment to the North American motorcoach industry and its ambition to continually grow in this core market. By leveraging our Daimler infrastructure in North America, we will provide best in class service to our Setra operators and continue to expand our customer base.” North American Service Centers as of September 2020 DCNA has partnered with four experienced and highly qualified Detroit Diesel Distributors in the US to significantly grow its service network:

• Interstate Companies (Midwest)

• Penn Power Group (Northeast)

• Stewart and Stevenson (Southeast)

• Valley Power Systems (West coast).

Daimler Coaches North America has qualified eight new workshop locations for those selected Detroit Diesel distributors, to perform dedicated motorcoach service. These service locations will expand their service for Detroit Diesel engines and Allison transmissions to full coach support. Their service will now include electrical, HVAC, pneumatics, and interiors. Customers will benefit from this unique full coach service to the industry: the new workshop set-up will enable Setra operators to have all of their coach service performed in one location by specialized coach mechanics, resulting in reduced service repair times for our operators. Additionally, the new service locations are qualified to serve as selling points for motorcoach spare-parts offering a true one stop shopping experience to Setra operators. Thomas Rohde, Head of Daimler Coaches North America adds: “These new workshop locations in the US offer a service coverage and parts supply that operators expect from Setra as the premium motorcoach brand. It is our ultimate target to minimize idle times for our customers – wherever they need us, we will be there.”