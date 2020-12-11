Commercial zero-emission vehicle company to list on NYSE through merger

Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of complete electrification solutions for commercial fleets, and GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK or GigCapital3), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ corporation, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating company will be named Lightning eMotors, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ZEV.

Lightning eMotors is a high-growth electric vehicle manufacturer focused on urban commercial zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors is the only operator with a full range of class 3-7 battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles in production today, addressing the large and growing fleet electrification market. The Company’s unique modular architecture, software-enabled platform, and integration capabilities provide a scalable, cost-effective solution to a highly segmented and customized market. Lightning eMotors’ complete electrification solutions cover medium- and heavy-duty vocational vehicles including ambulances, delivery trucks, bucket trucks, food trucks, school buses and coach buses, among others. Lightning eMotors’ significant time-to-market advantages over competitors have enabled the Company to capture a diverse base of blue-chip fleet customers, including Fluid Trucks, ABC Companies, ACE Parking and California State Hospitals. Currently, Lightning eMotors has a contracted order backlog of approximately 1,500 vehicles for delivery in 2021 and 2022, including the world’s first fuel cell electric Class 6 truck. Lightning eMotors has the country’s largest commercial zero-emission fleet vehicle manufacturing facility in the U.S. with annual production capacity of 1,000 vehicles today and expanding to 3,000 in 2021 and over 20,000 by 2025.

Lightning eMotors’ co-founder and chief executive officer Mr. Tim Reeser said, “Today marks an important step forward in Lightning eMotors’ mission to lead the commercial medium-duty zero-emission vehicle market. Over the last 12 years, Lightning eMotors has built its modular hardware and software platform, partnering with fleets all over the U.S. to develop best-in-class zero-emission battery-electric and fuel cell electric commercial solutions. With an estimated worldwide annual total addressable market opportunity of $67 billion for Class 3-7 vehicles, we see tremendous demand from fleets to transition their commercial vehicles from internal combustion engines to zero-emission solutions at an attractive total cost of ownership, even without state and federal grants. With municipal regulations creating zero-emission zones in 30-plus cities worldwide and corporate mandates for zero emissions at many of the largest fleet operators in the world, Lightning eMotors is poised to capitalize on the regulatory and social shift to environmentally friendly commercial vehicles. We are excited to partner with GigCapital3 and leverage their extensive entrepreneurial, operational, and capital markets expertise, as we scale the business as a public company. The capital raised in this transaction will enable Lightning eMotors to accelerate its growth plans and fulfill significant demand from our customers, including some of the most recognizable transportation, public safety, and e-commerce companies in the United States.”

“GigCapital3 is thrilled to partner with Lightning eMotors, using our Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ platform, where GigCapital3 brings its management’s well-recognized and decades-long technology public-market operational and entrepreneurial expertise to enable the successful transition of a high-growth EV company like Lightning eMotors to a publicly traded entity,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, founding managing partner of GigCapital Global and board member of GigCapital3. “Tim and his exceptional management team have successfully built out a proprietary, cost-efficient modular architecture, which is scalable and protected by robust IP that is far ahead of its competition. As a public company, Lightning eMotors will have a stronger capital structure to invest in capacity expansion, develop additional technology—both organically and through acquisitions. The combination of Lightning eMotors and GigCapital3 brings unique, attractive, and promising opportunities to all stockholders and stakeholders, while substantiating our commitment to support one of the highest impact mega-trends of our lifetime, electrification of mobility solutions. We look forward to working with the Lightning eMotors team to build the industry leading zero-emission commercial EV company.”

Leadership Team

The combined company will be led by Mr. Tim Reeser, who has founded and managed multiple technology and cleantech companies; Mr. Bill Kelley, Lightning eMotors’ chief technology officer and chief operating officer, an automotive industry veteran with more than 35 years of automotive engineering and manufacturing experience at Borg Warner; and Ms. Teresa Covington, who will be its chief financial officer and who has 25 years of public company finance experience at automotive, defense and aerospace companies. The Lightning eMotors team has already shown its ability to deliver by successfully bringing products to market and capturing a dominant share in a nascent but rapidly growing industry. Mr. Robert Fenwick-Smith and Dr. Avi Katz will serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors of the combined company, which will include an additional seven members, including Mr. Reeser, Dr. Raluca Dinu, Mr. Ted Senko, Mr. Neil Miotto and a member to be named by BP Technology Ventures at a later date. Mr. Senko and Mr. Miotto, who is the current chairman of the GigCapital3 audit committee, will serve as independent directors and audit committee members. Collectively, these seven individuals will nominate the remaining two independent members of the board.

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the business combination, GigCapital3 will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger. The business combination values Lightning eMotors at approximately $823 million pro forma equity value, at $10.00 per share. The transaction will be funded by (i) the issuance of approximately $539 million in new common stock of GigCapital3 to current holders of Lightning eMotors securities, (ii) cash from the GigCapital3 trust account of approximately $202 million, assuming no redemptions by GigCapital3’s stockholders, and (iii) Transaction supported by $125 million of gross proceeds from the issuance of equity and convertible financings in a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) transaction, including a commitment from BP Technology Ventures and other leading institutional investors. Following the transaction and after the payment of transaction expenses, Lightning eMotors is expected to add over $270 million of cash to its balance sheet. Assuming no redemptions of GigCapital3 shares, the current holders of Lightning eMotors securities will hold approximately 66% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock immediately following the close of the transaction.

The boards of directors of both Lightning eMotors and GigCapital3 have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, subject to, among other things, the approval by GigCapital3’s stockholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the definitive agreement, including regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).