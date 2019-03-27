Thermo King West earns top Thermo King honor

Thermo King West has earned the company’s 2018 North America Dealer of the Year award. The news was announced at the company’s dealer principal meeting earlier this month.

Thermo King West, headquartered in Tolleson, Arizona, was given the top honor and recognized for its commitment to customers, its leadership in the industry and its endless pursuit to delivering quality, according to the team at Thermo King.

“Thermo King West’s success is a direct result of its commitment to excellence,” Dane Taival, vice president and general manager at Thermo King North America, said. “This is a dealership that leads by example, consistently investing in its people, technology, training and facilities in order to deliver a consistent and exceptional customer experience each and every day while proudly representing the Thermo King brand.”

Owned by William Riley III and Jeff Riley, Thermo King West has locations in Tolleson and Tucson, Arizona; Delmar, Delaware; Elkridge and Hagerstown, Maryland.; Albuquerque, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We are very proud of this recognition and excited about the future,” Riley said. “As a company, we strive to improve each and every day so that we can increase our efficiencies and productivity and surpass customer expectations. We’ve made many investments over the past couple of years that have helped us do just that, and we will continue to build on our strengths while adapting to ever-changing customer and industry needs.”

Thermo King West (Tolleson) was also named Thermo King’s 2018 Western Region Dealer of the Year.

Thermo King said other 2018 top performers included:

Thermo King of Springfield (Missouri) – Thermo King Central Region Dealership of the Year

CSTK East (Philadelphia) – Thermo King Eastern Region Dealership of the Year

Thermo King of Miami (Florida) – Thermo King Bus Dealership of the Year

Thermo King’s 2018 Dealer Award winners were selected for excellence and leadership in all aspects of performance. The company said this includes being an excellent brand ambassador, business growth, leadership and providing an exceptional customer experience that delivers real solutions for individual customer needs.

