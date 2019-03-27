2019 GNJMA Motorcoach Professional Award Winners

The Greater New Jersey Motorcoach Association’s (GNJMA) 2019 Motorcoach Professional Awards were held on March 12 at the Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, New York. The annual event honors employees who demonstrate excellence and professionalism in the industry.

The Motorcoach Professional Awards, which takes place during the GNJMA annual Spring Association meeting, is a great way for member companies to recognize their “stand-out” employees in front of industry leaders, peers and friends.

Recipients received a plaque, a watch, overnight stays (from Tropicana, Caesar’s and Resorts) and blankets and umbrellas from the Sands.

This year’s honorees:

Bob Agresti of Starr Bus Charter & Tours

Jose Gual of Greyhound Bus Lines

Jerome Jones of Vanderhoof Transportation

Brian Kenny of Rockland Coaches

Daniel Lesane of Suburban Transit

Linwood McCoy of Short Line Bus

Luciano Muniz of Peter Pan Bus Lines

Mark Renne of Lakeland Bus Lines

David Ruhling of Stout’s Transportation

Frank Shoemaker of Lenzner Coach Lines

Jonah Stahl of Werner Bus Lines

Krzysztof Szwajkos of Panorama Tours

Stanley Williams, Jr. of DeCamp Bus Lines

This release originally appeared on the GNJMA website. You can view it here.