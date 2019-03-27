2019 GNJMA Motorcoach Professional Award Winners

The Greater New Jersey Motorcoach Association’s (GNJMA) 2019 Motorcoach Professional Awards were held on March 12 at the Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, New York. The annual event honors employees who demonstrate excellence and professionalism in the industry.
The Motorcoach Professional Awards, which takes place during the GNJMA annual Spring Association meeting, is a great way for member companies to recognize their “stand-out” employees in front of industry leaders, peers and friends.
Recipients received a plaque, a watch, overnight stays (from Tropicana, Caesar’s and Resorts) and blankets and umbrellas from the Sands.
This year’s honorees:
- Bob Agresti of Starr Bus Charter & Tours
- Jose Gual of Greyhound Bus Lines
- Jerome Jones of Vanderhoof Transportation
- Brian Kenny of Rockland Coaches
- Daniel Lesane of Suburban Transit
- Linwood McCoy of Short Line Bus
- Luciano Muniz of Peter Pan Bus Lines
- Mark Renne of Lakeland Bus Lines
- David Ruhling of Stout’s Transportation
- Frank Shoemaker of Lenzner Coach Lines
- Jonah Stahl of Werner Bus Lines
- Krzysztof Szwajkos of Panorama Tours
- Stanley Williams, Jr. of DeCamp Bus Lines
This release originally appeared on the GNJMA website. You can view it here.