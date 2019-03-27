Peter Pan’s finest bus drivers honored with safety awards

Peter Pan Bus Lines carried more than three million passengers and traveled more than 14 million miles in 2018. It couldn’t have been possible without Peter Pan’s team of dedicated, professional drivers. The National Safety Council (NSC) has recognized Peter Pan Bus Lines for safe driving achievements, and the honors go to the drivers.

On March 26, Peter Pan’s finest drivers were honored with 2019 Safety Awards. The theme for the evening is THINK

SAFETY. ACT SAFELY.

Among those recognized were two Two Million Mile Driver Award winners and 11 Million Mile Driver Award winners.

For 24 years of safe driving with no accidents, two operators were recognized for driving “80 times around the earth, 9 trips to the moon:” Wayne Miles of Springfield, Massachusetts and Mike Drozd of Providence, Rhode Island.

The 11 Million Mile Driver Awards winners, recognized for 12 years of safe driving with no

accidents and driving “40 times around the earth, 4.5 trips to the moon,” included:

Karol Birdsall, Vladimir Burnusuz and Donnie Woodberry from Springfield Massachusetts.

Arthur Riley, Albert Robinson, Adelino Tavares from Providence, Rhode Island.

Ken Walker from Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

Materson Victor from Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Yi Fan Chen, Shiller Fils-Aime and Carlton Swinton from Boston.

In addition, 175 drivers were recognized for completing 2018 with no accidents. Drivers, operations and maintenance departments were also honored for outstanding customer service and performance.

This release originally appeared on the Peter Pan Bus Lines website. You can view it here.