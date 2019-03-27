Stertil-Koni Intrdouces Ergonomic Forklift Adapter Kits

Heavy-duty bus lift leader Stertil-Koni has recently introduced ergonomic forklift adapter kits designed to make the servicing and repair of forklifts easier and safer.

The solution to efficiently lift these heavy-duty vehicles — often with unequal weight distribution between the front and rear — are two Stertil-Koni adapter kits specifically designed for three-and four-wheel forklifts. These accessory kits are used in conjunction with Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts, which are available in capacities ranging from 14,000 to 40,000 pounds per column.

Here’s what’s special: Stertil-Koni adapters’ assist technicians with safely lifting forklifts for servicing. These three-and four-wheel forklift adapter kits allow technicians to easily insert the adapters onto the lifting forks of two Mobile Column Lifts, which in turn engage with the forklift body for safe, wheels-free lifting.

“When Stertil-Koni engineered our forklift adapters, we thought big,” Peter Bowers, Stertil-Koni USA technical sales support manager, said. “Our forklift adapters can support up to 32,000 pounds. We recommend combining these adapter kits with our modular drive-on ramps, rated at the same impressive capacity.”

These ramps are included with the adapter kit, Bowers said.

“Mission number one at Stertil-Koni is always safety,” Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni USA, said. “The combined power of our award-winning Mobile Column Lifts with these forklift adapter kits helps busy techs on the shop floor raise these workhorse vehicles safely and efficiently to complete servicing and get them back on the job quickly.”

This release originally appeared on the Stertil-Koni website. You can view here.