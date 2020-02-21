Stertil-Koni Unveils Comprehensive New Product Catalog

Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy-duty bus lifts and truck lifts, recently unveiled a comprehensive new full color catalog showcasing the company’s award-winning portfolio of heavy-duty vehicle lifts, accessories and shop equipment.

Available in both print and digital formats, the new catalog builds on Stertil-Koni’s established reputation for designing and producing heavy-duty vehicle lifting systems — and related equipment — with a customer-centric focus.

“What’s more, our new catalog was created in response to strong customer demand for a convenient, informative way to select products that are ideally suited for their unique and specific vehicle lifting requirements,” Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni, said. “The goal is to further Stertil-Koni’s pledge to deliver the ultimate in ‘freedom of choice’ as customers can browse the industry’s most extensive range of Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) tested, Gold Label certified heavy-duty vehicle lifts.”

“Stertil-Koni is built on a guiding principle of always putting our customer first. These catalogs are our latest effort to help end users make informed decisions and view the entire Stertil-Koni portfolio with both depth and expediency,” DellAmore added.

The intuitively organized catalog is an indispensable one-stop, go-to resource for all world-class Stertil-Koni products. These include multiple models of Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post and 4-post lifts, the company’s highly acclaimed inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT, its first-of-its-kind axle-engaging inground scissor-style ECOLIFT and its widely used full-rise vertical platform SKYLIFT.

There is also an entire section devoted to world-class shop equipment, including such top performers as support stands, transmission jacks and lift wheel dollies — all engineered for the highest levels of safety and performance.

Stertil-Koni’s DellAmore further noted that its products are also backed by one of the most comprehensive warranty programs in the industry, and an exclusive network of expert sales and service distributors located throughout North America.

“In that way, we can deliver the very best in global expertise combined with localized, personalized, superior customer service — before and after the sale,” he said.

To view and download the brand new catalog, visit www.Stertil-Koni.com, click on https://tinyurl.com/Stertil or call 800-336-6637 to request a hard copy print edition.