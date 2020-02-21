Rotary Lift’s New ARO22 High-Capacity Alignment Lift Provides Flexible Repair Options

Rotary’s recently unveiled its new ARO22 Alignment Lift, now making it easier for shops to service a wider range of vehicles. This lift is one of the highest capacity, open-front alignment lifts on the market and can handle everything from passenger vehicles to larger work trucks.

The alignment-ready lift has a 26-inch-wide platform runway with 40-inch spacing in between. It is also equipped with air-operated rolling jacks, including a 9,000-pound-capacity front jack and a low-profile, 15,000-pound-capacity rear jack. With these features, the ARO22 can service everything from low-profile Class 1 passenger vehicles to Class 5 vehicles weighing up to 22,000 pounds.

“This lift was designed to accommodate the widest range of vehicles and enhance technician productivity, which is key to helping shops boost profitability,” said John Uhl, director of product management for Rotary. “It’s important for shops to have the flexibility they need to tackle anything from alignments and tire repairs to brake and suspension work.”

The lift’s air-locking rear steer plates are operated from a power column that eliminates the manual process of setting pins, allowing for a quality alignment, while LED lights integrated in the runway platforms illuminate the undercar to improve the work environment. This feature replaces the need for auxiliary lighting and enables technicians to focus on repairs and adjustment.

The optional SmartFILL™ integrated air inflation system lets technicians set the tires to the desired PSI while performing other work and has an optional dual tire filling capability that enables separate pressure settings for front- and rear-axle tires.

Understanding that safety is critical in any shop, the system’s patented articulating roller system and oversized front columns are designed to help evenly distribute the load balance, while the Sentinel Lock™ system features oversized slack cables and guide arm to ensure the lock latch stays in place. This helps extend the life of the lift and allows technicians to easily set up a vehicle and safely and quickly make repairs.

“Keeping a shop efficient and productive is one of our customers’ top priorities, and to achieve that, it’s important to have the right equipment in place,” added Uhl. “We have been an industry leader for 95 years, and it’s important for us to continue to produce quality equipment that helps speed up repairs, boost accuracy and give technicians what they need for safety and reliability.”

The ARO22 lift is compatible with Rotary’s technician-friendly towerless alignment systems and with other alignment systems on the market.

To learn more about the ARO22 Alignment Lift, visit Rotary’s booth #2362C at NADA and take advantage of special show pricing. You can also visit https://rotarylift.com/product/aro22/, contact your local Rotary distributor, or call 800-640-5438.