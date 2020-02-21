Home»Channels»Maintenance»Maintenance News»NTI Accepting Applications for May 2020 Transit Maintenance Leadership Workshop

NTI Accepting Applications for May 2020 Transit Maintenance Leadership Workshop

Posted in Maintenance News

Posted by

The National Transit Institute (NTI) recently announced the next Transit Maintenance Leadership Workshop, which will be held May 4-8, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Targeting senior-level transit maintenance professionals, the workshop curriculum will support the development of leadership skills, explore strategic maintenance planning, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and build a network of transit maintenance professionals.

The tuition for the four and ½ day workshop will be $2,095 per participant. You must apply and be accepted to attend this fee-based workshop.
Click here to view the Workshop Brochure and application.
Applications are being accepted until 12 noon EST on March 4, 2020.

Leave a Reply