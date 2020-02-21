NTI Accepting Applications for May 2020 Transit Maintenance Leadership Workshop

The National Transit Institute (NTI) recently announced the next Transit Maintenance Leadership Workshop, which will be held May 4-8, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Targeting senior-level transit maintenance professionals, the workshop curriculum will support the development of leadership skills, explore strategic maintenance planning, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and build a network of transit maintenance professionals.

The tuition for the four and ½ day workshop will be $2,095 per participant. You must apply and be accepted to attend this fee-based workshop.