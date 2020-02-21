PRO-VISION® Approved as School Bus Safety Solution Vendor for Florida

PRO-VISION® Video Systems, an industry leader in mobile video technology, recently announced it is now an approved vendor for school bus safety solutions in the state of Florida.

Schools in Florida now have another option for outfitting their fleets with PRO-VISION® safety solutions after PRO-VISION® was approved for inclusion on Florida Department of Education Contract ITB 2020-16. Through the contract, schools can easily have their buses outfitted with PRO-VISION® safety solutions when they place orders for new buses

“Our inclusion on this contract shows the trust people have in our products,” said Corey Mathews, transit division sales manager at PRO-VISION®. “Now our customers in Florida have another option for outfitting their school buses with the best safety solution on the market.”

Customers will still be able to order PRO-VISION® safety solutions direct from the company, providing purchasing flexibility and the ability for customers to keep their fleets outfitted with the latest technology. For more information on PRO-VISION® school bus safety solutions, visit www.provisionusa.com.

About PRO-VISION®

Since 2003, PRO-VISION® has been engineering, manufacturing and installing Reliable, Simple, Affordable™ mobile video recording systems and software solutions for the school bus, transit, law enforcement and commercial markets. PRO-VISION® products increase safety and reduce liability for thousands of organizations in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in America for seven consecutive years and as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company, PRO-VISION® takes pride in offering the highest quality products backed by the absolute best customer and technical support. For more information, visit Provisionusa.com